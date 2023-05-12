Brewery bans children from Derbyshire site over safety fears
A brewery in Derbyshire has banned parents from bringing children onto its site over safety concerns.
Torrside Brewing, based at the marina at New Mills, said it made the move "very reluctantly" after "a number of incidents at recent events".
Citing its proximity to the water at the marina, it said it had "exhausted other options" such as putting up signs and asking people to supervise minors when visiting the brewery.
The move was supported on social media.
Apologising to customers "who have visited the brewery with your children and behaved impeccably", the brewery said it does not "have the staff or capacity" to monitor children while also serving visitors.
"As we have often repeated, the brewery is not a safe environment for children to move around unsupervised, and the marina is private property with a large body of water," it said.
"Simply put, we are not comfortable having responsibility for these risks placed over our heads."
