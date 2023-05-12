Liam Gallagher buys battered sausage in chippy
Fish, chips and rock 'n' roll came together unexpectedly in a Peak District village when Oasis star Liam Gallagher stopped by for supper.
Gallagher, who is believed to be holidaying nearby, placed his order at Toll Bar Fish and Chips in Stoney Middleton, Derbyshire.
Peter Grafton, who owns the chippy, said: "He's such a familiar face."
He said Gallagher had ordered "a selection" of food, including fish, chips and a battered sausage.
Mr Grafton said the star had stopped for photographs with his wife Kirsten, as well as several customers.
"The shop was very, very busy," he said.
"A few people approached him for photographs and he was very, very polite. He was lovely.
"He had a selection of things: fish, chips, peas, curries, pies and a battered sausage."
Mr Grafton said he had heard Gallagher was staying in a nearby holiday cottage.
"My wife asked if he was enjoying Derbyshire and he said 'very much, it's a nice place'," he said.
He said the encounter had changed his view of the singer, who in the past was known for his bad boy image.
"I wasn't a fan of his because of the persona that comes over but, having met him, I have to say my opinion has changed 100%," Mr Grafton said.
It is not the first time famous faces have been spotted in the Derbyshire village.
"We get them all, Jarvis Cocker, Tom Cruise - they all like to come to Stoney Middleton," said Mr Grafton.
