Derby mum who survived brain tumour to run for charity

HeidiBrain Tumour Research
Heidi Lee said she wanted to do something to support research into brain tumours
By Jennifer Harby
BBC News

A mother of two who had an aggressive brain tumour removed is due to run for charity.

Heidi Lee, 49, from Derby, was diagnosed with a meningioma in October 2020.

Her life was saved after she had a rapid MRI scan and underwent surgery shortly afterwards.

Ms Lee said she had not believed she would see her 50th birthday, and wanted to do something to support research into brain tumours.

She began suffering from headaches, sickness and dizziness during the coronavirus pandemic.

Brain Tumour Research
She underwent surgery in November 2020

Ms Lee, who has two teenage children, said: "Initially, I was told Derby couldn't give me an appointment because of Covid, so I was referred to Nottingham - but they couldn't see me until April 2021.

"It was too long to wait, but fortunately my husband Gwyn is an interventional radiologist and he suggested to my GP that she should approach Derby's MRI department directly to ask for an urgent scan for me, rather than wait for an assessment at neurology.

"I was extremely fortunate to have a brain MRI just weeks later.

"The scan showed my brain was a mess; it was really badly swollen."

She was immediately referred to the Queen's Medical Centre (QMC) in Nottingham.

She was put on steroids for a week to reduce the swelling, before undergoing surgery on 6 November.

Brain Tumour Research
Ms Lee's husband Gwyn asked her GP to contact MRI directly - a move she says saved her life

Ms Lee added: "It was a whirlwind.

"I didn't have a lot of time to come to terms with what was happening, but I feel very fortunate because if I'd waited until April, I wouldn't be here.

"That's a really sobering thought and it makes you live for every day.

"I've had the tumour removed in an ear-to-ear craniotomy, but it was a grade 2 atypical tumour, so it is aggressive and is likely to come back so I just don't know what the future holds."

She is celebrating by taking on the Jog 26.2 Miles in May Challenge, to raise funds for the charity Brain Tumour Research.

She said: "This is a big challenge for me, but I wanted to do something in my 50th year."

Matthew Price, community development manager at the charity, added: "It's only with the support of people like [Heidi] that we're able to progress our research into brain tumours and improve the outcome for patients like her who are forced to fight this awful disease."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.