Man arrested after boy, 9, attacked on train
A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after a nine-year-old boy was attacked on a train.
Police said the child was assaulted by a man he was travelling with on a London to Sheffield train on 23 April.
The train was met by officers at Derby's railway station after the incident was reported by passengers.
A 42-year-old man was bailed pending further inquiries and witnesses are being sought to the attack, which happened between 11:00 and 12:46 BST.
