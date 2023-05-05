Derbyshire election count abandoned after candidate's death
A local election count was abandoned while votes were being tallied after one of the candidates died.
Gillian Lemmon, 52, was a Conservative hopeful in the Hilton ward for South Derbyshire District Council.
She died at about 12:45 BST after sudden health difficulties, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
Returning officer Ardip Sandhu said a by-election would now take place for all three vacant positions in the ward.
Had Ms Lemmon died after the result was declared there would only have been a by-election for her seat, not all three.
It is unclear whether Ms Lemmon - who was elected to the council in May 2021 - was at the count when she was taken ill.
Heather Wheeler, Conservative MP for South Derbyshire, said it was a "tragic day".
All three Hilton seats have been left vacant by the development, with residents in the meantime having to approach other council representatives with any concerns, including their county councillor, according to LDRS.
Before the election, the three Hilton seats were all held by the Conservatives.
The issue will not affect the overall outcome of the authority's elections, with Labour now holding 29 seats.
But it leaves the South Derbyshire Conservatives' group leader, Peter Smith, who was seeking re-election, off the council.
"It is a really sad day for everyone in the council, especially for those in our group, to report the sad passing of councillor Gillian Lemmon," Mr Smith said.
"Gillian was hardworking, dedicated and committed and represented everyone that elected her and everyone in the parish."
