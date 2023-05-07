Royal School for the Deaf Derby signs national anthem with choir
A school for deaf children has used British Sign Language to perform the national anthem for the Coronation.
Pupils from Royal School for the Deaf Derby's choir used British Sign Language for the performance, while Derby Cathedral's choir sang in accompaniment.
The school said it wanted to do something special for the Coronation.
The performance was recorded and has been shared on the school's social media sites.
Head teacher Paul Burrows said: "Our school is the only Royal school in the area and we wanted to do something really special to mark the Coronation and Deaf Awareness Week.
"We have established very good links with Derby Cathedral and it was a genuine joy to work with the choir on this performance.
"The result is incredibly moving and I think you can see on the children's faces just how proud they were to be able to record this tribute to the new King.
"We hope everyone enjoys this performance as much as the choir did performing it.
"Who knows, maybe the King himself will visit our school one day in the future?"
The performance also marked the start of National Deaf Awareness Week.
The school had previously marked the death of Queen Elizabeth II by signing the national anthem as a tribute to her.
Mr Burrows added: "Derby is well known as the city of planes, trains and automobiles, as it should be, of course.
"But it is also the home of our wonderful school which has helped create the largest deaf community outside of London - a fact which should be celebrated too.
"It is the only school for deaf children which has a royal status, which was granted by Queen Victoria during her Diamond Jubilee celebrations."
