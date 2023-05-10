Boy with amputated limbs gets accessible garden makeover
- Published
An eight-year-old boy who had his legs and hands amputated after falling ill has been treated to a garden makeover.
Taylor, from Ilkeston, Derbyshire, was helped by a charity and a gardener who specialises in making outside spaces disability-friendly.
Taylor's family says it means he can now enjoy his trampoline and slide.
Gardener Paul Bignall, who carried out the work for free, said: "To see the smile on Taylor's face is worth more than any money."
Mr Bignall was put in touch with the family through the charity Me&Dee which works to create special memories for families.
Taylor fell ill with meningitis and sepsis at the age of eight months and had to have both legs and hands amputated.
He has since undergone 86 operations, has had multiple and ongoing complications and goes to hospital twice a week.
His family said he had mainly been stuck inside at home, as their bungalow's garden had lots of uneven surfaces.
Mr Bignall, of PB Landscapes of Melbourne, spent two days levelling out the space in Taylor's garden, laying down grass and sprucing it up.
He said: "Although you always know there are people badly off in the world, you don't appreciate it until you see it.
"It's a good service I'm happy to do."
Taylor's mum Terri said: "Taylor is an outside person, but it has physically not been possible for him to be out in the garden, safety-wise.
"He has been getting frustrated because he couldn't use what's in the garden, which he could see from the house.
"He's heavy now he's eight years old so it's not possible to pick him up and move him around the garden either.
"Paul coming to finish off our garden for us and has made me feel so overwhelmed.
"Just to know that Taylor can finally be himself outside the house again is wonderful."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.