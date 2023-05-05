'Coronation camping worth it even if it's chucking it down'
People from the East Midlands are braving the elements by camping along The Mall ahead of the coronation.
Marie Crowley, 49, from Long Eaton, Derbyshire, said she had brought her sleeping bag and five phone battery packs in preparation.
A group of five women from south Leicestershire have also made the journey to the capital.
King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, will be crowned in Westminster Abbey on Saturday.
Ms Crowley travelled up to The Mall alone on Thursday night but said she had since made friends with people camped around her.
"It's been lovely. Everyone is really friendly. I've got other people around me who also are as crazy as me who have just got a sleeping bag and a chair," she said.
"We've been helping each other out. Looking after our bits and pieces when one of us has gone on the toilet run."
Ms Crowley, who works in the NHS as a commissioner for children's services in Derby and Derbyshire, added: "I'm really looking forward to the pomp and pageantry. Even if it's chucking it down it will be worth it."
Friends Carol Heslop, Vic Turnbull, Carol Barnes, Judith Nixs and Sarah Barnes, from Leicestershire, arrived at The Mall on Friday morning.
"I can't believe the position we've got. We've got cheese, we've got wine we're going to enjoy ourselves this evening," Ms Turnbull said.
"I'm just soaking it up and enjoying the atmosphere."
