Derby van crash deaths driver has sentence increased
- Published
A man who killed two friends in a road accident while speeding and under the influence of drink and drugs has had his sentence increased.
Darren Burton's friends were unsecured in the back of his van, and were thrown out when he crashed it on Mansfield Road in Derby last June.
The 41-year-old was previously jailed for four years and eight months for causing death by dangerous driving.
The sentence has now been increased to five years and 10 months.
'On the cusp'
This was after the case was referred to the Court of Appeal under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme.
It was submitted on behalf of the Solicitor General that the overall sentence was unduly lenient because Burton had been driving at speed on a wet road while impaired, and he knew his two passengers were unsecure in the rear.
This was further aggravated, it was submitted, because Burton had a previous conviction for being drunk in charge of a vehicle.
According to a summary of the appeal hearing, the three judges concluded the case was "on the cusp of undue leniency, but were persuaded by the facts that the sentence imposed was unduly lenient".
'Incredibly traumatic'
Burton's original sentencing hearing at Derby Crown Court heard he was giving his friends a lift on the evening of 18 June to watch the screening of a boxing match.
While speeding in heavy rain he lost control and hit a metal barrier, throwing out Allan Reeve, 42, and Andrew Calf, 62.
The case was referred by the Solicitor General with the support of the dead men's families.
Det Sgt Craig Walker, from Derbyshire Police's Collision Investigation Unit, said: "We have worked closely with the family to ensure that Burton faces justice for his actions and we welcome the revised sentence which better reflects the seriousness of the crime.
"While no sentence can ever bring back Andrew and Allan I hope this gives the family a degree of closure following what has been an incredibly traumatic experience."
