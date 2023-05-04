Creswell: Police watchdog informed after fatal crash
The police watchdog has been informed of a fatal crash in Derbyshire that happened with a police car nearby.
A man driving a Ford Focus died and two others were seriously injured when it was involved in a collision with another car on the B6042 near Creswell.
It has been confirmed a police car was briefly travelling behind the Focus prior to the collision on Sunday.
Derbyshire Police said it was mandatory to refer itself to the watchdog after any death involving police contact.
Professional standards
The driver of the Focus, a man in his 40s, died at the scene.
A passenger in the Focus and the driver of the other car, a Subaru Impreza, also suffered serious injuries and were taken to hospital where they remain, police said.
As well as the Independent Office for Police Conduct, the force's Professional Standards Department have been informed.
Officers said they were still investigating the circumstances of the crash and declined to give further details.
