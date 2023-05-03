Ian Morley: Police name man found dead in Derby flat

Mr Morley's family said he loved spending time outdoors
By Amy Phipps
Police have named a man who died at a flat in Derby.

Ian Morley, also known as Ian Hartley, was discovered at his home address in William Street at about 14:30 BST on Monday.

An 18-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of murder.

Derbyshire Police said he had since been released without charge and officers had concluded there was no third party involvement in the 47-year-old's death.

The force added a file was being prepared for the coroner.

Police were called to William Street on Monday afternoon

Mr Morley's family have paid tribute to "the most loving dad; uncle, brother and son".

They said: "Ian was a very popular man, and his death will leave a hole in many people's lives."

