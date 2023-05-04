Sudbury: Coronation postbox topper feared stolen
A postbox topper knitted by a 90-year-old woman to celebrate the King's coronation has gone missing and is feared to have been stolen.
Rose Townsend, from Sudbury in Derbyshire, spent six days working on the topper which depicts a crown and is sat on a postbox in the village's park.
Her daughter, Sue Thompson, said her mums been left "very upset" as her knitting "keeps her going".
She said the family have not reported the incident to police.
"She looked out her window, which overlooks the park, as soon as she got up and saw it was missing. She was initially very upset," Mrs Thompson said.
She said hardly anyone got to see the topper while it was on display at Sudbury Park.
"We've been checking around in the hope that someone would return it but I think we've given up hope now to be honest," she added.
"She made one for the Queen's Jubilee and that was on the same postbox.
"I'm hoping it's not put her off doing something like this again but she has no chance doing one in time for the weekend now."
Mrs Townsend organises a weekly meet-up with other knitters on Mondays.
Sue said: "About 10 ladies meet up and she'd kept it a secret from them because she wanted them to see it when they came.
"She has knitted a little one which she's hoping to sell at a coffee morning to raise funds for church.
"Mum is very stoic and she will pick herself back up."
