Woman makes cake of King Charles III's face

King Charles cakeAngela Margett
Angela follows YouTube videos to teach herself how to make certain cakes
By Chris Waring
A self-taught baker has created a caricature-style cake of King Charles III's face to celebrate the Coronation.

Angela Margett, from Chellaston in Derby, said she watches YouTube tutorials when baking cakes.

The 52-year-old said: "I just couldn't have anticipated the reaction it got really.

"I didn't think that it would go as crazy as it did." She added the response was probably due to "just how unusual" the cake is.

Angela Margett
The cake went on display at a celebration for the King's coronation

Mrs Margett said: "We've got a friend whose parents are deaf and the deaf community were having a get-together to celebrate the Coronation and asked for a cake of King Charles.

"I delivered it to them. She just said, 'wow'.

"I enjoy making all types of cakes, it doesn't matter what it is. I've always enjoyed baking right from an early age. I used to pester my mum to help baking."

Angela Margett
Angela says she built up the King's features using fondant icing

Angela said she is in the process of setting up a cake-making business.

"I was a little dubious about the reaction to start with because I've never had it before but it's been amazing."

