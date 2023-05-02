Murder arrest after man found dead inside Derby flat
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead at a flat in Derby.
Derbyshire Police said they were called to a report of concern for the welfare of a man in William Street just before 14:30 BST on Monday.
When officers arrived they found the body of a man in his 40s.
The force said a man in his late teens was arrested at a property in Mundy Street and he remained in police custody for questioning.
A cordon has been put up in William Street and Mundy Street while investigations continue.
