Murder arrest after man found dead inside Derby flat

Police were called to William Street on Monday afternoon

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead at a flat in Derby.

Derbyshire Police said they were called to a report of concern for the welfare of a man in William Street just before 14:30 BST on Monday.

When officers arrived they found the body of a man in his 40s.

The force said a man in his late teens was arrested at a property in Mundy Street and he remained in police custody for questioning.

A cordon has been put up in William Street and Mundy Street while investigations continue.

