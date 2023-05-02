Soap collector hopes to clean up at auction
- Published
A woman who describes herself as a "collector maniac" is putting 2,000 soaps up for auction.
Stephanie Weaver, 78, started collecting soaps on family holidays in the 1970s when she was in her late 20s.
Most of the soaps come from hotel bathrooms, some have been gifts from friends and relatives, and she also bought soaps from shops.
Hansons Auctioneers said it has sold soap collections before but had never seen anything on this scale.
'Memory of stay'
Ms Weaver, from Littleover in Derby, said: "It all started on family holidays with my daughters when they were young.
"Whenever I went into a hotel the first thing I would do is go into the bathroom to see if there was any soap.
"If there was I saved it as a memento. I used to take spare soap with me to use.
"I just liked to collect different soaps as a memory of my stay."
Friends started bringing back soaps from their holidays too.
"I have one from the Holiday Inn in Amman in the Middle East but I've never been there," said Ms Weaver.
She believes the most important bar historically is one a friend gave to her, dating from about 1900, which displays the heads of various monarchs.
She also has a soap crown on a cushion made to mark the 1953 coronation.
"I think my late former husband thought I was mad," she said.
"I'm a collector maniac. I collect glass paper weights, too, but I'm not parting with those.
"I used to collect golf balls with club logos but I gave them to a neighbour who likes golf.
"Perhaps it runs in the family because when my daughters were small one collected pencils and the other key rings."
The collection is expected to fetch about £200.
"I am not concerned about what they make, I just want to find a home for them," she said.
"I've been worrying what will happen to my soap collection when I pop my clogs. I don't want to leave my daughters with all this to clear away."
Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers, said: "It's an usual find which could get bidders in a lather on the slippery slope to auction day.
"I hope we can wash away Stephanie's worries about her collection and ensure it cleans up at auction."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.