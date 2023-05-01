Creswell crash: Driver dies and two injured in two-car collision
A man has died in a collision between two cars near Creswell in Derbyshire.
Police said a black Ford Focus and black Subaru Impreza collided on the B6042 Crags Road just before midday on Sunday.
The Ford driver, a man in his 40s, died at the scene, police said. Two other men, a passenger in the Ford and the driver of the Subaru, were taken to hospital for treatment.
The road was closed for investigation work but has since reopened.
