Dismay over threat to Peak District visitor centres
Residents and businesses have expressed concern over the uncertain future of the Peak District National Park's visitor centres.
In February the park authority said it was rethinking its operational structure in response to soaring inflation and funding pressures.
It has visitor centres in Bakewell, Castleton, Edale and Upper Derwent.
People in the town of Bakewell have told the BBC the centres are a valuable asset.
The Peak District, which reaches into Derbyshire, Cheshire, Staffordshire, Yorkshire and Greater Manchester, welcomes about 13 million visitors each year.
But the authority said it was still getting the same amount of government funding as it did in 2012-2013, which represented a real terms cut of 40%.
Janet Bailey, who used to run the Bakewell Agricultural Show, said most people have the same reaction to the proposals.
"There is quite a bit of anger, mixed with disappointment and disbelief," she said. "Why? Why are they doing this?
"Is it just down to money? Don't they care about tourism any more - which is the lifeblood of this area?
"All you can do is try and point out the error of their ways and hope that is enough."
Stephen Craig, manager at The Old Original Bakewell Pudding Shop, said: "We are just starting to really recover from Covid, we are starting to see good visitor numbers.
"And this would detract from the visitor experience, just as we were starting to get some momentum going again.
"A lot of people who come to Bakewell are older and may not be that familiar with online services.
"They really appreciate the centres - they are really important and a great focal point."
Shaun Curtis, who works in a shoe repair shop and engraves locks for the town's popular lock bridge, said: "People are always asking 'where is the best walk? Where is the best place to get a meal?'
"And we always send them round to the visitor centre - they seem to know everything and the girls in there are brilliant.
"It is an asset and it would be a shame to see it go."
A meeting of the park authority was held behind closed doors on Friday, but a final decision is not expected until the summer.
A spokeswoman for the authority said the review of its operations had been prompted by "a long-standing 'flat cash' government grant settlement that is also expected to continue for the next two years, coupled with the organisation-wide impact of unprecedented levels of inflation".
She said: "The chief executive has this week shared internally with staff a number of options to explore re-shaping the authority to ensure the organisation remains resilient and sustainable in an increasingly challenging financial situation.
"The review of operational structure also aims to ensure the authority has the right resources in place, including potential changes within its workforce, to focus on activities that will safeguard the future of the Peak District National Park including climate change, nature recovery and supporting those who live, work in and enjoy the area.
"An ongoing process of engagement with staff will take place to help develop proposals prior to formal consultation, with final decisions on areas of the organisation affected by the options being considered brought to members of the authority in July.
"Operations, services and activities currently being delivered by the National Park Authority will not be affected during this time."
