Derby Kids' Camp marks its 50th anniversary
- Published
A charity which organises summer holidays for disadvantaged children is marking its 50th anniversary.
Derby Kids' Camp provides more than 300 children with a week-long Peak District break in the six-week holidays.
The charity said many of the children who attend live in in poverty or have suffered bereavement.
Among the volunteers helping this year are Ben and Laila Riggott and the charity said it hoped to attract more people like them to support its work.
Mr Riggott, the headteacher at a Parkside Community School, in Chesterfield, said: "Derby Kids' Camp gives children the chance to be, well, children.
"They do incredible work. This year, we'll be leading the camp for the first time."
Mrs Riggott, a former primary school teacher, added: "We were told that one year a week had to be cancelled because they just didn't have enough volunteers, which meant up to 60 kids missed out on a holiday when they may have desperately needed one.
"After experiencing its impact for young people, Ben and I really didn't want that to be the case again, so thought we would do something about it and volunteer ourselves."
The charity said the camps allow children to do crafts, cave climbing and swimming, among other activities.
The camp has registered for The Big Help Out, the UK-wide initiative to celebrate the coronation of King Charles that encourages people to help out in the community.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.