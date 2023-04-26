Police warning after Derbyshire homes hit by distraction burglaries
Residents are being reminded of the dangers of distraction burglaries after several Derbyshire homes were targeted.
Derbyshire Police said it was dealing with reports of "a number of burglaries" involving a group of up to four men in the Ilkeston and Swadlincote areas on 14 and 15 April.
One man is said to go round a property to take the occupier to see an invented problem while the others enter.
A silver Volkswagen Golf has been seen at the time of incidents, police said.
The force advised people to ask for ID from unexpected visitors and for elderly people to either lock doors or use chains or spyholes when answering.
