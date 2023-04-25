Cannabis plants found as crews tackle Derby fire
A suspected cannabis grow has been found at a property in Derby after a fire.
Police said officers were called to a large building in Osmaston Road at 23:53 BST on Monday by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service.
A number of plants were discovered inside, officers said, but no people were found or injuries reported.
The road was closed and is likely to remain so for some time to allow for the building to be made safe.
A structural engineer is due to examine the building to assess the extent of the damage.
A joint police and fire investigation will begin once the area is declared safe, officers said.
