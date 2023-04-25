Derbyshire Police referral to watchdog after body found in river
The police watchdog will be contacted after a body was found in the search for a missing woman.
Police said officers found the body, believed to be that of missing woman Josephine Morales, in the River Derwent, close to Raynesway in Derby.
The mandatory referral is due to prior police contact with Ms Morales.
This relates to an earlier collision, which Ms Morales was believed to have been involved in, in Raynesway just after 00:30 BST on Saturday.
Ms Morales was reported missing to Derbyshire Police on the morning of the same day.
The force said her family had been made aware and were being supported by officers.
