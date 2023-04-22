Police shoot dog in Derby after man seriously injured

Police were called to reports that a man had been seriously injured at a house in Cameron Road

Firearms officers have shot an "out of control" dog after a man was seriously injured at a house.

Derbyshire Police said they were called to the home in Cameron Road, Derby, earlier.

Officers killed the dog because it was presenting a risk to officers and the public, the force said.

A man has been arrested and sections of Cameron Road and Brunswick Street have been closed while an investigation is carried out.

Police gave no further information but said there was no risk to the public.

