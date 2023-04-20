Alyson Hill: Derbyshire firefighter tells of losing her arm in crash
- Published
A firefighter who lost her arm in a crash when a fire engine hit a tree has thanked her colleagues and medical professionals for saving her life.
Alyson Hill said she could have died in the crash or lost her left leg without their work.
Ms Hill, of Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, was returning from an emergency call on 21 March when the fire engine crashed, trapping her.
Four other firefighters suffered minor injuries.
Ms Hill, a watch manager at Bakewell Station, said she wanted to thank everybody who attended the incident.
"Without their correct assessment of the incident, taking into account the extent of my injuries, level of entrapment and so much more, I could quite easily have died, or at least lost my left leg," she said.
"My injuries have been life-changing, but they haven't changed me. So, if you see me, please stop and say hello.
"Do not be embarrassed by my injures and remember it could have been so much worse."
Mystery lawn mower
The Fire Brigades Union launched an appeal on behalf of Ms Hill, which has already raised more than £2,400.
The crash happened on Hassop Road in Hassop, just before 16:43 GMT, when the fire engine left the road.
Ms Hill said she also owed her life to medical teams at Northern General Hospital in Sheffield, where she was airlifted to.
"I have been overwhelmed with kind wishes, encouragement, and ongoing support, specifically from my own fire and rescue service in Derbyshire who have continued to support me through every stage of the incident and my ongoing recovery," she said.
"To my crew from Bakewell Station, I can't thank them enough. They are my second family and the support they are giving me through my recovery has been tremendous.
"I must also thank the many, many people of Bakewell and beyond who have sent their best wishes either by card or social media, not forgetting the mystery person who has kindly mowed my lawn."
Ms Hill has been discharged from hospital and is back living at home with the support of her family.
Rob Taylor, Derbyshire's deputy chief fire officer, said: "Alyson is a truly remarkable woman and a fantastic asset to the team.
"Her bravery, ambition and positivity demonstrate what a brilliant role model she is."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.