A50: Arrest after video of fatal crash scene shared on social media
- Published
A man has been arrested after a video showing the scene of a fatal crash was shared on social media.
Two men, 29 and 54, who were in a Bentley Bentayga, died when the vehicle left the eastbound side of the A50 and struck a bridge pillar at about 10:15 BST on Sunday.
Images and video from the crash scene have been seen on social media.
A 64-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of malicious communications and harassment.
The man, from Burton-upon-Trent, has been released on bail pending further inquiries.
Det Con Trish Siddall-Hart, of Derbyshire Police, said: "We ask that members of the public do not take or share images and footage following serious and fatal collisions such as this as it causes the families involved further distress."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.