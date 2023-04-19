Derby vegan shop cites Covid pandemic as closure confirmed
The only specialist vegan shop in Derby has confirmed it will close at the end of next month.
Sound Bites, based on The Morledge, said the Covid pandemic "has seemingly permanently changed peoples' shopping habits".
It also cited increased competition from supermarkets and the cost of living crisis as additional factors.
The business began as a market stall 19 years ago, moving into its current site three years later.
In a statement on its website, the owners said recent price increases had "massively impacted" the business, and thanked customers and the members of the workers' co-operative running the store for their support.
"We're making the decision to close the shop on a high, rather than watching it go into what feels like an inevitable steep decline as bills continue to increase," they said.
"We'll miss the weather updates throughout the day, debates about the best way to prepare cabbages and people's constant protests that every day should be samosa day."
