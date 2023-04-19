New unlimited daily bus travel ticket to launch in Derbyshire
- Published
Bus passengers in Derbyshire will be able to make unlimited daily journeys with new tickets being launched.
The county council is introducing the new Derbyshire Wayfarer tickets from Monday 24 April.
The council said every bus operator serving the county is to offer the new tickets which can be bought on buses, online or downloaded to a smartcard.
The new tickets are being funded from £47m the government awarded the county to improve bus services.
A council spokesperson said the tickets were great news for everyone who currently uses the bus and it was hoped more people would be tempted to give the bus a go.
A daily adult Wayfarer ticket will cost £8 and £6 for young people under 16.
Family group tickets for two adults and three children will cost £15.50 and weekly tickets will be available.
The prices will be set for six months as an introductory offer.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.