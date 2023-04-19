Derby parents to run marathon after son, nine, survived cancer
- Published
Parents are due to run the London Marathon to support a cancer charity after their nine-year-old son survived the illness.
Mike and Kerry Askin, from Shelton Lock, Derby, plan to run the event on Sunday to raise funds for Children with Cancer UK.
Their son was diagnosed with cancer in 2016.
The couple said they had seen first-hand the devastating impact cancer could have.
'So motivated'
Mr Askin, 43, said: "We can't wait to get to the starting line this year and do all we can to raise awareness of Children with Cancer UK's vital work to support children and families affected by cancer.
"We were so motivated to show our support for Children with Cancer UK following the diagnosis of our son in 2016, and seeing first-hand the devastating impact this can have."
The couple said their son had now survived cancer three times.
Jo Elvin, CEO of the charity, said: "We'd like to thank Mike, Kerry and every single runner who is taking part in the TCS London Marathon this year for Children with Cancer UK.
"We're incredibly grateful for their passion, determination and willpower to take on such a huge endurance challenge and help raise vital funds to support our ground breaking research into childhood cancers.
"Every runner, every step and every pound raised will make a huge difference in helping to support young cancer patients and their families across the UK."
