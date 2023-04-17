Belper: Bomb squad called as hand grenade found in home
Bomb experts have removed a hand grenade which was discovered at a home in Derbyshire.
Police were alerted after the explosive device was found at the property in King Street in Belper.
Officers attended alongside an explosive ordnance disposal team who have since made the device safe and removed it.
Police said there was no need to evacuate any properties and the area had since been declared safe.
