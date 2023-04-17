Witnesses sought after Lamborghini road rage attack in Derby
- Published
Police have appealed for witnesses after a man reported being assaulted by the driver of a luxury car during a road rage clash.
The victim told officers he was forced into the central reservation by a man driving a blue Lamborghini Aventador on the A38 in Derby.
He said the driver then got out, smashed his windows and attacked him.
Derbyshire Police urged anyone who saw the incident, near Kingsway at 14:00 BST on 26 March, to come forward.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.