Derby-to-Cornwall bus explorer planning more epic adventures
A man who travelled from Derby to Cornwall on 20 separate local buses says he is planning further extravagant adventures.
Andrew Cowell left home on Thursday morning and arrived in Penzance - 320 miles (515km) away - on Saturday.
The journey, which took half a day to plan, resulted in 36 hours of travel time and - to his surprise - nearly all of the buses turned up on time.
He took advantage of the £2 single fare cap which ends in June.
Following the first trip from his home to Derby bus station, Mr Cowell travelled to Leicester before meandering across the country to Swindon on nine bus services.
From the Wiltshire town, he then made his way to Exeter in Devon over several bus journeys.
After more time on the buses - plus breaks in Falmouth and Bude - Mr Cowell finally arrived in Penzance at about 21:00 GMT on Saturday.
The journey cost him £39.50 in bus fares plus £100 on hotels.
Mr Cowell told the BBC he was happy to have reached Cornwall and spoke of the mixed reaction he had from people he met along the way.
"I had people who were bemused at what I was doing, to others who said they'd like to do the same thing," he said.
"I met some tourists on the bus coming out of Exeter from America - they were already excited they were on a double decker bus and had followed what I'd been doing and thought it was a great idea."
The bus fanatic previously utilised the government-funded £2 bus fare cap to travel from Derby to Whitby in North Yorkshire.
He pledged the Cornwall expedition would not be the end of his adventures.
"I haven't got anything planned at the moment but I am working on it," he said.
"The £2 bus fare as it stands is only until the end of June and hopefully it will get extended.
"I've met a lot of people who've said they've been making use of it and it's made a real difference to them.
"So maybe Derby to the south coast? I can't do another route that's further so unless I up my game and actually go abroad."
