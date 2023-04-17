Chatsworth House to host breast cancer charity walk
Chatsworth House is to host a fundraising walk to support a breast cancer charity.
Hundreds of walkers are expected to take on Breast Cancer Now's Pink Ribbon Walk through the grounds of the historical Derbyshire attraction on 8 July.
It will be the fifth time Chatsworth has hosted the walk which will have 10-mile (16km) and 20-mile (32km) courses.
The charity said it was delighted to be heading back to Derbyshire .
Jane Atkinson, from North Wales, has undergone treatment for breast cancer and has taken part in four Pink Ribbon Walks.
She said: "I was first diagnosed with breast cancer aged 49 and having lost my mum to breast cancer just three years earlier it was a really tough time.
"I needed surgery and radiotherapy, then life started to return to normal but, after my next annual check-up, I was diagnosed with an invasive tumour on my other breast.
"Now, 10 years later, after a mastectomy, reconstruction and chemotherapy, I'm so happy to be well and have no evidence of breast cancer.
"I can't wait for this year's walk at Chatsworth."
Claire Pulford, the charity's associate director of community and events, said: "It's fabulous to once again be inviting everyone to put their best foot forward and get sponsored to join us for one of our Pink Ribbon Walks at Chatsworth."
