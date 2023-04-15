Long Eaton charity revamping house for rough sleeping women
A charity helping homeless people is revamping a house to provide accommodation for female rough sleepers.
The Canaan Trust, based in Long Eaton in Derbyshire, has bought a property next to its existing headquarters which it is refurbishing.
The charity, which works with homeless people in the Erewash and Broxtowe areas, hopes to raise £150,000.
It said the house would plug a critical gap in the need for accommodation.
Chair of the charity trustees David Gee said: "Women experiencing homelessness tend to be hidden from view and face different challenges to men in the same position.
"They are more likely to have experienced abuse and trauma both before and during homelessness.
"The new property will require extensive refurbishment redesigning and fitting out to ensure that it meets health and safety regulations and provides the facilities required to provide a safe and comfortable environment for each unique female to re-build her life.
"There is a huge amount of work to be undertaken and funds to be raised to enable the Female Project to be operationally launched.
"But it will fill a critical gap in provision.
"The property has stood occupied for many years, and it requires a huge amount of work to create and provide the facilities required to deliver the service and support to our future clients."
