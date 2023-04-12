Chinook helicopter delights families on bike ride in Peak District
Two families had a surprise encounter with a Chinook helicopter while on a bike ride in the Peak District.
Damien Gaunt was cycling near Derwent Reservoir on Tuesday when he saw military personnel on board waving at his children below.
A Hercules aircraft was also spotted flying over Derbyshire.
A Ministry of Defence spokesman said the aircraft were "undertaking routine training flights".
Mr Gaunt, from Bramley, Rotherham, said his partner and two children, as well as his friends and their children, were on a bike ride when they first caught sight of the Hercules.
He said he mistook the sound of the aircraft for thunder at first.
"I heard the thunder again and immediately thought it to be another Hercules so quickly hit the brakes and grabbed my phone," he said.
"The sound became much louder and to my pleasant surprise the Chinook flew quite majestically round the corner."
He added: "I saw the kids ahead of me waving and the tiny bodies you can see at the rear doors waved back.
"[It was an] unbelievable feeling [to see] this monster flying so gracefully across the lake at low level."
