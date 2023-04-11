Three injured when car crashes into Killamarsh bungalow
- Published
Three people have been treated for injures after a car crashed into a bungalow.
Derbyshire Police said a black Mercedes crashed in The Bungalows, off Sheffield Road in Killamarsh at about 10:55 BST on Monday.
Two women aged 64 and 43 were inside the building and suffered leg injuries whilst the driver, a 61-year-old man, suffered minor injuries.
The collision caused severe structural damage to the bungalow.
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said the car crashed through the wall "whilst manoeuvring" and trapped the two women inside.
They were treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or has video footage from the area at the time, has been asked to contact police.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.