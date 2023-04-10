Killamarsh: Two injured after car crashes into bungalow

By Will Jefford & PA Media
Two people have been treated by paramedics after a car crashed into a bungalow in Derbyshire.

Emergency services were called to Sheffield Road in Killamarsh, at 10:55 BST on Monday.

They found that a Mercedes had smashed into the property, causing extensive damage.

The fire service said the male driver, who was removed from the car, was treated by paramedics as well as a woman inside the bungalow.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, said shoring-up equipment was used to make the scene safe before it was handed over to a building inspector from North East Derbyshire District Council.

