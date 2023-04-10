Speedwell Cavern: Walker dies after falling from beauty spot footpath
A walker has died after slipping on a footpath at a beauty spot.
Edale Mountain Rescue Team said a hiker fell above Derbyshire's Speedwell Cavern at about 19:00 BST on Saturday.
"A group of friends visiting the area for the weekend were making their way off the hill when one slipped and tumbled a distance," the team said.
A representative said the walker suffered a head injury and despite efforts by the team and paramedics, they were pronounced dead at the scene.
They did not give any further details about the walker, but offered the team's "condolences to the family and friends of those involved".
