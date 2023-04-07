Boy, 12, released on bail after derelict Borrowash pub fire
A large fire that gutted a derelict village pub was started deliberately, a fire investigation has concluded.
Firefighters spent more than nine hours tackling the blaze that broke out at The Wilmot Arms in Derby Road, Borrowash, Derbyshire, on Wednesday.
A 12-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of arson has been released on bail while inquiries continue, police said.
No-one was hurt but a "substantial amount of damage" has been caused to the building, the fire service added.
Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said a joint police and fire investigation into the cause of the fire has concluded it was a "deliberate ignition".
Several crews attended the blaze just after 15:00 BST.
The fire service said employees from a garage adjacent to the former pub were evacuated, adding the blaze was prevented from spreading to the business.
Firefighters left the scene in the early hours of Thursday morning, with some returning later to check for hotspots.
The owners of the pub, which closed in 2019, were granted planning permission to build nine homes on the site last year.
Derbyshire Constabulary has urged anyone with any information about the fire to contact them.
