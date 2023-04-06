Man stabbed at Derby city centre pub

The Standing Order pub in DerbyGoogle
A man was taken to hospital after an attack in The Standing Order pub in Derby

A man has been taken to hospital following a stabbing at a pub in Derby city centre.

Derbyshire Police said they were called to The Standing Order in Iron Gate shortly before 16:05 BST.

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance for assessment and treatment, the force said.

A cordon was put in place at the pub and officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

