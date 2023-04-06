Sex offender to be extradited from UK to Lithuania
- Published
A man convicted of a "serious and violent" sexual offence in Lithuania 10 years ago is to be extradited.
Derbyshire Police said Egidijus Potockis, from Sheffield, was detained in Derby on an international arrest warrant in January.
The force said the 41-year-old was convicted of the crime in his absence.
He appeared at Westminster Magistrates' court on Tuesday where he signed an agreement to be taken back to Lithuania.
Potockis will remain in custody in the UK while arrangements for his extradition are made between the two countries.
