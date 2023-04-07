Alfreton firm donates film to fix windows in Ukraine
A firm in Derbyshire is helping to repair homes in Ukraine that have been damaged during the war with Russia.
Cromwell Polythene in Alfreton is manufacturing polyethylene film used to make effective temporary windows.
They are then installed in properties as part of a project called Insulate Ukraine, founded by Harry Blakiston Houston.
The PhD student from Cambridge said they were helping to breath live back into war-torn communities.
Insulate Ukraine said the windows insulated homes better than double-glazed windows without using any glass.
They are made using polyethylene, PVC piping, pipe insulation and duct tape.
Cromwell Polythene has donated some of the polyethylene film being used.
James Lee, from the firm, said: "Ever since we were introduced to this project at Christmas time I thought this was something that we could actually help with.
"We can't hope to support it by donating the hundreds of thousands of dollars that are needed but we can at least make some film and we can do it with a recycled blend."
The factory usually manufactures bin liner products.
Mr Lee said: "This is a bit of a different application but at the end of the day it's film.
"Whether we cut and seal it into bags or sell it as film, or in this case give it away to a good cause, it's all film."
Insulate Ukraine has installed nearly 1,500 windows so far in Izyum - a city in eastern Ukraine that was re-taken from Russia in September.
It is also operating in Nikopol, Lyman and Kherson.
Mr Blakiston Houston has spent the past three months in Ukraine and said these were some of the worst effected areas.
"There's hardly a house without a bullet hole, hardly a street without a house in rubble," he said.
"Houses have had their windows shattered by bombs or bullets.
"Living in those conditions is harsh but what this project is doing is bringing hope. It's enabling people to move back into their homes.
"I think we're really helping to breath live back into the communities we're supporting."
