Human bones find turns out to be toy pirate skeleton with parrot
A pile of human bones reported to police turned out to be a toy model of Captain Hook - complete with his trusty pet parrot and a hook for a hand.
A member of the public reported the "suspicious incident" in the Long Eaton area of Derbyshire on Wednesday.
Police said one of its "brave" officers - who had a bone to pick - found the discovery was of a more humerus nature.
A picture of the toy skeleton, which was missing an arm and its bottom half, was shared by police on Facebook.
The Long Eaton Police safer neighbourhood team (SNT) said it was "always better to be safe than sorry", and urged the public to "report any suspicious incident".
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police later added: "The force was called by a concerned member of the public who reported they had found what appeared to be a human skeleton in a bush in their garden.
"Due to the nature of what had been called into the force, an officer attended the home, where it was found that the skeleton was in fact a plastic toy pirate skeleton.
"The call was made in good faith and officers left the toy to be disposed of by the homeowner."
