Finley Boden: Parents murdered baby returned by social services
The parents of a 10-month-old baby boy have been found guilty of his murder.
Stephen Boden and partner Shannon Marsden killed Finley Boden, who died on Christmas Day 2020, 39 days after he was placed back into their care by social services.
Finley was found to have suffered 130 "appalling" injuries.
A jury found the pair, from Chesterfield, Derbyshire, guilty of murder following a trial at Derby Crown Court on Friday.
They will be sentenced at a later date.
The couple were responsible for what the court heard was the "savage and brutal" murder of their son after burning and beating him in repeated acts of violence.
Finley's injuries included 57 breaks to his bones, 71 bruises and two burns on his left hand - one "from a hot, flat surface", the other probably "from a cigarette lighter flame".
