Matlock: Doctor saved life of teenager stabbed in neck at bar
- Published
A doctor saved the life of a teenage boy who was stabbed in the neck at a bar in Derbyshire, a court heard.
James Hill, 29, stabbed 17-year-old Thomas Hague, who was working at the Rubigo bar in Matlock on 12 August.
A judge said the victim - who was treated by Dr David Scrafton - was lucky to be alive.
Hill, who spat blood at officers after being arrested following a stand-off at his house, was jailed for 16 years at Derby Crown Court on Tuesday.
Sarah Slater, prosecuting, said Hill and his girlfriend went to the bar at about 19:25 BST but later began arguing and a drink was thrown.
CCTV played in court showed Hill pulling his partner away from the altercation, but a scuffle is seen to break out at the doorway of the bar at about 20:30.
The footage shows Hill, armed with a "red lock knife", swing around the door with the weapon, which struck the victim.
Ms Slater said the victim initially thought he had been "tapped or slapped", but began bleeding immediately and later recalled he was struggling for breath.
'Guardian angel'
The court heard the victim lost a litre of blood and was saved by Dr Scrafton, who was on call in the area through the East Midlands Immediate Care Scheme - a volunteer group of medics who attend serious incidents.
Dr Scrafton will receive £500 and an award from the High Sheriff.
Judge Shaun Smith KC, sentencing Hill, said: "In one single slash, you managed to cause incredible damage to the neck [of the victim]. How you did not kill him is completely fortuitous.
"The incredible work from a doctor who lived five minutes away, came to the scene and saved his life. He must have been his guardian angel."
Hill was later arrested at an address in Dale Road following a stand-off with police where the defendant "held people hostage".
The court heard Hill began throwing items at officers and made threats.
The defendant, who finally agreed to come out of the house, was arrested and taken to hospital due to injuries sustained but "flicked" and "spat blood" at officers, Ms Slater added.
Hill admitted wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, possession of an offensive weapon in public, affray, two counts of damaging property and two counts of common assault on an emergency worker at a previous hearing in December.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: eastmidlandsonline@bbc.co.uk