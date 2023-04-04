Steel sculpture tributes celebrate Nottingham heroes
Heroes from the world of sport, music and community campaigning have been honoured in the shape of steel tributes by a walking and cycling charity.
Sustrans said the figures - representing Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Karl White and Emily Campbell - were on display on the banks of the River Leen in Basford, Nottingham.
Both Campbell and Kanneh-Mason said they were honoured by the tributes.
Mr White passed away in 2021 but his daughter said she was "really proud".
The figures were unveiled by walking and cycling charity Sustrans in January as part of an initiative called "Portrait Benches" to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year.
In total, 30 life-sized figures have been installed across England.
The benches were designed and made by artists Katy and Nick Hallett.
The three Nottingham heroes were chosen after residents were invited to say who they believed had made a positive impact on their communities.
Kanneh-Mason became a household name in 2018 after performing at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at Windsor Castle and was awarded an MBE in the 2020 New Year's Honours list for his services to music.
He said: "I am honoured to have this portrait bench.
"My love of music began in Nottingham and there were so many informative and important musical experiences I had growing up here. To be recognised like this for what I love doing is very special."
Campbell, from Bulwell, won a silver medal at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and a gold at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022.
She said: "I am honoured to be part of this display and it's great to see Nottingham celebrated in this way."
Mr White, who was known locally as "Mr Meadows" for his tireless work within the community, passed away in 2021 after contracting Covid 19.
Sustrans said he had been a driving force in the area, with his love for sports leading him to set up the FC Cavaliers football club in 1978.
His daughter, Shareene White, said: "I was really proud to see my dad's work recognised in this way and appreciate his position amongst these other inspiring Nottingham heroes."
Clare Maltby, Sustrans England director, Midlands and East, said: "We're really proud of this initiative.
"At Sustrans, we're committed to ensuring the network enables as many people as possible to walk, wheel, cycle and run."
