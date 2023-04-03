Work under way to create £3m classic vehicle centre in Derby
A new attraction is being developed dedicated to displaying and preserving vintage vehicles.
The former Rolls-Royce Heritage Centre in Derby is being turned into a campus, which will be called Great Northern Classics (GNC).
Enthusiasts behind the £3m centre, in Osmaston Road, hope it will open in August 2023.
It will house a collection of classic vehicles including cars, motorbikes and boats.
GNC said the plan was driven by fears that the skills needed to maintain and repair old vehicles are in danger of becoming extinct.
It intends to set up an academy where older experts can pass on their knowledge to a younger generation, hold specialist workshops with space to host events and a café.
Shaun Matthews, one of GNC's founders, said: "Many specialists are in their 60s and 70s and this has implications for the future of heritage vehicles.
"I'm a time-served engineer and have benefited from a hands-on, broad-based apprenticeship however the heritage engineering and mechanical skills are dying off.
"The industry and collectors depend on them, which is why we felt compelled to do something about it."
Mr Matthews said the centre would also breathe fresh life into the historically-significant Rolls-Royce buildings that were at the heart of Derby's engineering excellence.
He added: "We're really excited. If you like classic cars, bikes, trams and boats - you name it - it's here."
GNC said it expected 120 jobs would be created by the scheme.
Among the employees will be Abi Whitt, 28, who drives classic cars and races an MG Midget.
She said: "Working here will be such a great opportunity. I'm in my element here.
"Working on classic cars is old school, it's history.
"There is always a story with an old car that you don't get with a new one. You learn the history of a car when you are tinkering with it and we want to keep the skills alive with a new generation."
