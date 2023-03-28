Derbyshire police issue e-scooter warning after crash

The Alvaston and Boulton Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "Whilst we may not be able to stop and seize all e-scooters that ride past officers on patrol, rest assured that if you are riding an e-scooter on a public road, cycle path, bridleway or pavement and are involved in an RTC or anti-social behaviour, your scooter will be seized and we will continue to prosecute those that show a complete disregard towards the safety of others."