'Hidden treasure' sapphire ring sells for £11K
- Published
Sapphire jewellery found hidden away in its late owner's home in Derby has sold for thousands at auction.
A Burmese sapphire and diamond cluster ring was wrapped up in plastic bags and socks by Margaret Hood, known as Peggy, and hung in her porch.
Her children were amazed when they found it after her death last year.
Auctioneer Richard Winterton said there was tremendous interest in the ring, and a pair of matching earrings, which sold for a total of £17,800.
Mrs Hood's children Sue Bird and Jonathan Hood said they were "delighted" with how the sale went.
The sapphire ring was bought for £11,000 by an online bidder on Monday.
The earrings sold separately for £6,800.
Mr Winterton said: "What beauties these sapphires are, ticking those crucial boxes of origin and no heat treatment.
"Unsurprisingly, there was a tremendous amount of interest from all over the UK leading up to the auction, with phone bids on the day and hundreds watching online."
He described the ring as "hidden treasure" due to the circumstances of how it was found.
They were among 30 items from Mrs Hood's collection dubbed "The Littleover Hoard".
Her pearl necklace with an emerald and diamond clasp was bought for £14,500 in the same auction.
Ms Bird said: "We knew she had inherited some jewellery some decades previously from an old family friend but we had no idea as to the extent.
"To think all of these treasures have been hidden away for years and we had absolutely no idea.
"We could easily have thrown some of them away and never been any the wiser."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.