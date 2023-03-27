West Hallam: Man in critical condition after attack at house
- Published
A man remains in a critical condition in hospital after being attacked at a house in Derbyshire.
Officers were called to Peveril Crescent in West Hallam at about 13:00 GMT on Saturday.
A man in his 20s, who was found to have been "seriously assaulted", was taken to hospital where he remains.
Derbyshire Police said a woman and two men were arrested at the scene, with officers not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.