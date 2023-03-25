Florence Nightingale: Derbyshire cottage reopens to the public
- Published
A 19th Century cottage built by Florence Nightingale's uncle has reopened to the public.
Aqueduct Cottage, near Cromford in Derbyshire, was constructed as a lock-keeper's home in 1802, with the nursing pioneer visiting as a child.
It had been empty since 1970, but after a four-year restoration project it opened to visitors on Saturday.
Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, which owns the site, said it hoped visitors would also explore the surrounding area.
Volunteers who worked on the scheme to bring the site back to life said they were proud to see it in a good state.
Ron Common, who led the renovation effort, said: "When I first came to see it way back in 2016 it was close to collapse - in fact it was barely visible from the towpath.
"We've put something like 7,500 volunteer hours into it."
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk