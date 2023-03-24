Northern lights: 'Magnificent' displays captured in East Midlands
- Published
The northern lights have been captured by photographers across the East Midlands.
The colourful glow in the sky, also known as the Aurora Borealis, was visible across the country on Thursday night.
It came less than a month after the aurora - normally only seen from more northern countries - was seen all across the UK.
The display is caused by highly charged solar wind particles from the sun colliding with air molecules in the earth's atmosphere and transferring their energy into light.
BBC Weather said the aurora can be particularly strong around the equinox, which happened earlier in the week.
It said aurora activity was also increasing as the sun reached the most active part of its 11-year cycle in 2025.
Paul Joels saw the "magnificent display" just outside Sibthorpe, Nottinghamshire.
He said: "I'd seen reports through the day suggesting it could be a good night for strong aurora.
"It was already visible by camera before I left home so I drove out to somewhere darker.
"I was only set up about 15-20 minutes before the main show started, and was blown away when I saw what was on the back of my camera and phone screens."
Mr Joels previously captured the aurora in Colston Bassett, Nottinghamshire, on 26 February when he had not been expecting it.
He said: "Last time was fluke, I wasn't prepared.
"This time I was slightly better prepared in that I knew there was a possibility and was shooting specifically for it."
He found a spot with a good north facing view to capture the "beautiful aurora dance".
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.